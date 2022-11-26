BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $14.41 Million Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $23.82 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

