BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 36,628 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 36,628 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

IFF opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

