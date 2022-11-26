McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $14,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 118,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 440,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

