BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 60,826 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

