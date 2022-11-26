Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,449.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,239.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $28,192,775 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

