BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $15.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 238.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $380,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $189.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

