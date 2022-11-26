Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.96

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.96 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 39.10 ($0.46). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 38.65 ($0.46), with a volume of 588,368 shares traded.

Costain Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £106.32 million and a PE ratio of -18.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan acquired 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £1,632.24 ($1,930.05).

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.