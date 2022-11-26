MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.59

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.59 and traded as high as $34.56. MidWestOne Financial Group shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 14,892 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $538.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.