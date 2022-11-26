CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.58

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.58 and traded as high as $122.60. CVR Partners shares last traded at $121.05, with a volume of 62,917 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

CVR Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.41.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVR Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

