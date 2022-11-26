Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.34 and traded as high as C$4.11. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 376,107 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.78.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.34. The company has a market cap of C$715.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,200.

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

