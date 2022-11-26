Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.57

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.57 and traded as high as C$80.70. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$80.47, with a volume of 201,994 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$27.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.80, for a total value of C$275,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,299 shares in the company, valued at C$6,555,268.20. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$77.43 per share, with a total value of C$387,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,864,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$686,429,120.78. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.80, for a total transaction of C$275,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,299 shares in the company, valued at C$6,555,268.20. Insiders bought a total of 10,414 shares of company stock worth $762,297 over the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

