Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.05

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.05 and traded as high as $28.79. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 9,196 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
