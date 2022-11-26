DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.93

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.82. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 160,900 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

DRDGOLD Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $576.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

