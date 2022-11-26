DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.93

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.82. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 160,900 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
DRDGOLD Stock Down 2.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $576.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.30.
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
