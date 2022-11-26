Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lucid Group by 297.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $97,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lucid Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 26.83.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 10.02 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 9.97 and a 1-year high of 56.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 13.14 and its 200 day moving average is 16.20. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

