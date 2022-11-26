Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $31,646,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1,065.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 629,643 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $16,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,700,000 after purchasing an additional 547,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $19,118,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

