O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,988 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5,363.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

