1,266 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $508,391 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.



