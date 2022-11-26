Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 208.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,333,000 after acquiring an additional 864,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 14.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,739,000 after acquiring an additional 801,454 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $52,751,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.