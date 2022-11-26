O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,762 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Alico worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alico by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $150,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alico stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $245.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alico’s payout ratio is 46.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALCO. TheStreet lowered Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

