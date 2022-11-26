Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Barclays lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

