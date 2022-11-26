O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

