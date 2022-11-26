SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SLG opened at $41.61 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -286.92%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.