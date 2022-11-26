O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4,225.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.56, for a total transaction of $2,148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,151. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.56, for a total transaction of $2,148,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,230 shares of company stock valued at $18,484,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

UTHR opened at $268.07 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $271.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.