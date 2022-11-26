Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10,687.64

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £106.88 ($126.38) and traded as high as £115.70 ($136.81). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £113.60 ($134.33), with a volume of 57,916 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.50 ($144.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a £105 ($124.16) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £122.68 ($145.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,776.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £108.08 and a 200-day moving average of £106.91.

In other news, insider Nicholas John Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of £102.39 ($121.07) per share, with a total value of £102,390 ($121,071.30).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

