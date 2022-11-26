Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $169.19

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.19 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 171.30 ($2.03). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.01), with a volume of 2,682,125 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.42) to GBX 210 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.36) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.02) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.54) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.13 ($2.33).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.34. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,311.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.92), for a total value of £3,053,700 ($3,610,854.91).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

