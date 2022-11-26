Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $823.28

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 823.28 ($9.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,023.55 ($12.10). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,000 ($11.82), with a volume of 344,098 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.01) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($14.54) to GBX 1,130 ($13.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,212 ($14.33).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,191.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 850.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 824.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison bought 33,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 748 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £248,380.88 ($293,698.57). In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($10.96), for a total transaction of £436,654.08 ($516,322.67). Also, insider Andy Harrison acquired 33,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 748 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($293,698.57).

About Dunelm Group

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.