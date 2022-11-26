Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.98

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.98 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 78.30 ($0.93). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 77.20 ($0.91), with a volume of 1,058,918 shares changing hands.

Lookers Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76. The stock has a market cap of £298.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

About Lookers

(Get Rating)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.