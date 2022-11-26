Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,898.28

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,898.28 ($22.45) and traded as high as GBX 2,080 ($24.60). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,045 ($24.18), with a volume of 43,019 shares.

RAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.10) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 2,100 ($24.83) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,198.75 ($26.00).

The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,861.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,898.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

