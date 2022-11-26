Victrex (LON:VCT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,741.49

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,741.49 ($20.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,829 ($21.63). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,829 ($21.63), with a volume of 68,576 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($33.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 2,244.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,689.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,742.07.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.