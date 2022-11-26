Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.52

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.52 and traded as high as $37.00. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 21,927 shares trading hands.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTG. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

