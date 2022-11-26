Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.52

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.52 and traded as high as $37.00. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 21,927 shares trading hands.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
