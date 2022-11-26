RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.56

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €39.56 ($40.37) and traded as high as €41.34 ($42.18). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €41.05 ($41.89), with a volume of 1,521,224 shares traded.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €39.24 and a 200-day moving average of €39.57.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.