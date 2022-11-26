Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.56

Shares of Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €18.56 ($18.94) and traded as high as €19.34 ($19.73). Lagardere shares last traded at €19.20 ($19.59), with a volume of 17,094 shares traded.
Lagardere Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of €16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.52.
Lagardere Company Profile
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
