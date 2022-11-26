Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $283.99

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.99 ($3.36) and traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.55). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.55), with a volume of 680 shares.

Dialight Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £97.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,375.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 273.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50.

Dialight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.