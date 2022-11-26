Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.75 and traded as high as C$4.92. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 137,194 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.35.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 30.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

