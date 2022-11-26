L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $334.64

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €334.64 ($341.47) and traded as high as €349.35 ($356.48). L’Oréal shares last traded at €348.95 ($356.07), with a volume of 256,272 shares traded.
L’Oréal Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of €329.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €334.88.
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.