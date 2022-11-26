L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $334.64

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €334.64 ($341.47) and traded as high as €349.35 ($356.48). L’Oréal shares last traded at €348.95 ($356.07), with a volume of 256,272 shares traded.

L’Oréal Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of €329.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €334.88.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

