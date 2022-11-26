Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.88. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gresham Worldwide, Inc designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel.

Featured Articles

