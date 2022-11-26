Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.10. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

