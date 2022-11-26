Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.38. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 37,068 shares trading hands.

Research Frontiers Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Institutional Trading of Research Frontiers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.