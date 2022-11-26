A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $508.91

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 508.91 ($6.02) and traded as high as GBX 509 ($6.02). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 504 ($5.96), with a volume of 57,358 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($7.69) to GBX 610 ($7.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.25 ($7.03).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 465.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of £566.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,632.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

