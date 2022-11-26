Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,676.17

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,676.17 ($31.64) and traded as high as GBX 2,961 ($35.01). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,938 ($34.74), with a volume of 528,083 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($38.43) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($38.43) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,827 ($33.43) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,095.40 ($36.60).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,742.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,678.37. The company has a market cap of £27.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,804.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

