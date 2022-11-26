Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after purchasing an additional 309,246 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 197,698 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 196,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $306.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

