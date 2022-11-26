O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 109,971 Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,971 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $5.66 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $334.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 19.96%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

