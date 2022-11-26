O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in TopBuild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,507,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in TopBuild by 10.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,129,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $150.45 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.99 and a 200-day moving average of $177.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

