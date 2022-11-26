O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $831,000 Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,584 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Franklin Street Properties worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

FSP opened at $2.87 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,125 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $137,342.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 515,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,125 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $137,342.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 515,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 65,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 118,066 shares of company stock valued at $345,630 in the last ninety days. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

