O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in WPP by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WPP by 49.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in WPP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 106,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in WPP by 684.3% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($10.82) to GBX 864 ($10.22) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 850 ($10.05) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.20) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.31) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $875.50.

WPP opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

