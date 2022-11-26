STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STERIS by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,878,000 after buying an additional 81,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $180.58 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

