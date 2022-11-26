Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Position Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Scholastic worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Scholastic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Scholastic by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Scholastic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHL shares. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,894.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.11. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

