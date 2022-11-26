Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) Trading Down 0.7%

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FRXBU – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 1,303 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (FRXBU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.