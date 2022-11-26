Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Trading 0.9% Higher

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27. 169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

