Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Trading Up 0.4%

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 318,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 128,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pivotal Investment Co. III

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pivotal Investment Co. III

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

